In 2021, I Pleaded with Merck to “Do the Right Thing.” They Never Did.
Merck’s press release doomed millions. It vilified its storied drug ivermectin early in the pandemic in order to set the table for its new anti-viral…
Mar 31
Joyce Kamen
17
November 2023
"If You Have Your Health, You Have Everything."
For me, my late mother's oft-repeated words became the embodiment of the mission of the FLCCC.
Nov 18, 2023
Joyce Kamen
16
September 2023
The FDA has an “Ultra Vires” Problem.
An appeals court found that the FDA overstepped its authority in a public campaign against treating COVID-19 with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin.
Sep 5, 2023
Joyce Kamen
32
August 2023
“The families of those who died unnecessarily call for justice.” Will you give it to them?
The unlawful destruction of a medical research program in Memphis, Tennessee in the early 2000s doomed the lives of millions.
Aug 6, 2023
Joyce Kamen
184
June 2023
The Priceless, Unseen Gifts of Fatherhood in the Age of COVID — The FLCCC News Capsule for June 18, 2023
A Compendium of the Latest COVID-19 News, Facts & Features
Published on The FLCCC Alliance
Jun 19, 2023
May 2023
We Arrived on the Beach in March, 2020. And Here We’ll Stay. —The FLCCC News Capsule for May 28, 2023
A Compendium of the Latest COVID-19 News, Facts & Features
Published on The FLCCC Alliance
May 28, 2023
December 2022
The Nuremberg Code, a Landmark Declaration of Medical Ethics, Turned 75 This Year — Without Any Fanfare.
But after millions of unnecessary Covid and vaccine-related deaths and injuries, it must now become law.
Dec 11, 2022
Joyce Kamen
20
November 2022
The Former Head of Vaccine R&D for Pfizer Proud of Rolling Out the mRNA Vaccines Before They Were Ready
“We flew the aeroplane while we were still building it.”
Nov 22, 2022
Joyce Kamen
22
"But We Didn't Know." Oh, Professor, We Beg to Differ.
You, Ms. Oster, and your finger-wagging, shame-mongering ilk weren’t listening to the world experts who were showing you just how to save most everyone…
Nov 6, 2022
Joyce Kamen
81
October 2022
An “Opposite Confession” Fortifies the Fight to Continue to Save Lives
The renewed embrace of an often debilitating journey achieved by looking through a powerful new lens
Oct 9, 2022
Joyce Kamen
21
August 2022
At the Start of the Pandemic, Dr. Paul Marik Handed Health Authorities the Way to Save Millions—But No One Wanted to Listen.
Now the CDC says they "fell short", but it's more than that. Their failures — and those of other public health agencies — ultimately cost hundreds of…
Aug 19, 2022
Joyce Kamen
70
March 2022
As Ukraine Fights for Its Freedom, a Letter to My Grandchildren About Being an Upstander
The actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dr. Mohammed Helmy provide lessons in courage.
Mar 2, 2022
Joyce Kamen
7
