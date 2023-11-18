Bywords

Home
Archive
About

November 2023

"If You Have Your Health, You Have Everything."
For me, my late mother's oft-repeated words became the embodiment of the mission of the FLCCC.
  
Joyce Kamen
3

September 2023

August 2023

“The families of those who died unnecessarily call for justice.” Will you give it to them?
The unlawful destruction of a medical research program in Memphis, Tennessee in the early 2000s doomed the lives of millions.
  
Joyce Kamen
18

June 2023

May 2023

December 2022

The Nuremberg Code, a Landmark Declaration of Medical Ethics, Turned 75 This Year — Without Any Fanfare.
But after millions of unnecessary Covid and vaccine-related deaths and injuries, it must now become law.
  
Joyce Kamen
6

November 2022

The Former Head of Vaccine R&D for Pfizer Proud of Rolling Out the mRNA Vaccines Before They Were Ready
“We flew the aeroplane while we were still building it.”
  
Joyce Kamen
1
"But We Didn't Know." Oh, Professor, We Beg to Differ.
You, Ms. Oster, and your finger-wagging, shame-mongering ilk weren’t listening to the world experts who were showing you just how to save most everyone…
  
Joyce Kamen
26

October 2022

An “Opposite Confession” Fortifies the Fight to Continue to Save Lives
The renewed embrace of an often debilitating journey achieved by looking through a powerful new lens
  
Joyce Kamen
6

August 2022

At the Start of the Pandemic, Dr. Paul Marik Handed Health Authorities the Way to Save Millions—But No One Wanted to Listen.
Now the CDC says they "fell short", but it's more than that. Their failures — and those of other public health agencies — ultimately cost hundreds of…
  
Joyce Kamen
23

March 2022

As Ukraine Fights for Its Freedom, a Letter to My Grandchildren About Being an Upstander
The actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dr. Mohammed Helmy provide lessons in courage.
  
Joyce Kamen
© 2024 Joyce Kamen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture